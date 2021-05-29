Dragon Quest XII: The Flames Of Fate Is Running On Unreal Engine 5

Following the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Live Stream earlier this week, there’s been a little bit more information revealed about the big reveal, Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate.

The official Dragon Quest Twitter account has confirmed the game is powered by Unreal Engine 5. The previous entry, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age was obviously running on UE4. And in case you’re wondering – yes, Unreal Engine 5 does in fact support the Nintendo Switch.

Apart from this, series creator Yuji Horii shared a statement on the Square Enix career page – revealing the story in the new entry has already been completed. Takeshi Uchikawa will also be returning as the director of the new title. Uchikawa also worked on XI as the director.

Dragon Quest XII has been described as a much “darker” and adult-themed take on the long-running series. There’ll also be some decision-making in the game that will shape how the game unfolds, and the command battle system will undergo some changes.

Platforms and a release date for Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate haven’t been confirmed yet, so keep an eye out for this information in the future. Are you looking forward to the next chapter? Think we’ll see it on a Nintendo platform any time soon? Leave your thoughts down below.

