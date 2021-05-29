Flood Advisory in effect for Austin, Ft. Bend, Harris and Waller counties until 2:15 a.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) —Flood Advisory in effect for Austin, Fort Bend, Harris and Waller counties until 2:15 a.m.A severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued through 2 a.m. Saturday for some of our viewers northwest of Houston (Brenham, College Station, Columbus, & Sealy areas.)

Storms should be near the coast by midnight and will quickly move off the coast early Saturday. Then a cool front will spark widespread storms on Saturday especially in the afternoon. Sunday and Monday should be mostly dry and pleasant.

How much rain has your part of town received so far? Harris County provides rainfall totals across the city with a map from the Flood Warning System.

Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.

Not an all day washout, no. We are seeing some showers forming this morning on an outflow boundary moving through the area, and we could see thunderstorms develop along that same boundary. We’ll see less rain this afternoon, with another batch possible this evening.What about Memorial Day weekend?

Rain chances will spike to 60% on Saturday as a cool front moves in. After that, rain chances and humidity levels fall. The weather will be nice for Memorial Day.

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to [email protected] and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.