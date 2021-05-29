Fortnite use CB Radio Foreshadowing challenge map locations revealed

Fortnite fans can check out the new Foreshadowing challenge on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Android and Nintendo Switch.

The new Fortnite Foreshadowing quests launched alongside update 16.50 earlier this week.

Epic’s new Foreshadowing challenges will lay the foundations for the end of season event, and the story going into Season 7.

Advertisements

The first two Foreshadowing challenges task players with repairing damaged telescopes and investigating a downed black helicopter site.

Out now, the third Foreshadowing challenge tasks players with using five CB Radios across the map.

“Use CB Radio – I swear! The radio started asking me questions! I hope she knows what she’s getting herself in to?” reads the challenge description.

Launching within the next week, the fourth challenge tasks players with placing warning signs at crop circles, while the final Foreshadowing challenge tasks players with destroying “spooky TV sets”.

With the Fortnite CB Radios challenge out now, Express Online has marked the map with the locations of the different Radios.

As you can see from the map below, the CB Radios – which are marked with an X – can be found around the edges of the map.