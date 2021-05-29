Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Gary Lineker pens emotional statement as host quits BT Sport's Champions League coverage

1 min

98views
98
15 shares, 98 points
Gary Lineker pens emotional statement as host quits BT Sport's Champions League coverage

“A big thank you to everyone at BT Sport, both in front of the camera and behind. You’re one hell of a team. It’s been a joy working with you. Well played.”

Rio Ferdinand, who usually appears as a pundit on BT’s coverage, replied to send his support to Lineker. 

The former Manchester United defender tweeted: “Been an honour to share the stage with you! One more Last Dance (Until this summer),” along with a laughing emoji, referencing their upcoming work at the European Championships.

Advertisements

Lineker responded: “Cheers Rio. You’re a delight to work with.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

98
15 shares, 98 points

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in