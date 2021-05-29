Genshin Impact 1.6 release date livestream and UPDATE patch notes

The next major Genshin Impact update has a June 9 release date on PS5, PS4, Android, iOS and PC.
In the lead up to the new Genshin Impact update, developer miHo has revealed early patch notes for the upcoming game.
According to the early patch notes, the update will introduce new summer outfits, a new playable character and new missions.
“As the world of Teyvat enters the hot summer season, in the upcoming update we’ve prepared for you tailor-made summer outfits and a brand-new series of sea and island adventures to refresh everyone from the heat.
“Meanwhile, Kaedehara Kazuha, the first new playable character from Inazuma, will join in and lead the Archon Quest to a new chapter.”
Perhaps most exciting of all the changes is the addition of the Midsummer Island Adventure questline.
“The story begins when Klee receives a mysterious letter from a Dodo-King threatening to take Dodoco away from her. To help Klee and Dodoco, the Traveler will sail on a boat called a Waverider and explore a secluded archipelago scattered over a remote sea area.”
“In the first stage, players need to sail on the Waverider and destroy enemy floating towers and encampments, either through firing your boat’s cannon or in close combat.
“In the next stage, players will be challenged in a race that combines both sailing and flying.
“The third stage will put your combat skills to test with the new opponent, Maguu Kenki.
“And finally, players will be asked to clear out nearby monster encampments with the aid of three kinds of Harpastum Bombs.”
The new Maguu Kenki monster will have its own Inazuma-style aesthetic, as well as the ability to summon phantoms when its health drops.
Completing the challenges unlocks two event currencies, which can be used to unlock exclusive new items.
Additional 1.6 update patch notes can be seen below…
– Jean’s outfit Sea Breeze Dandelion will be available for purchase in the in-game Shop at a limited-time discount.
– Barbara’s outfit Summertime Sparkle will be free to claim by participating in the Echoing Tales event.
• During the Echoing Tales event, items called Echoing Conches can be found all over the archipelago. By collecting the Echoing Conches, not only can you listen to some interesting stories and tales, but you can also get Barbara’s new outfit if you accumulate enough Conches.
• Kaedehara Kazuha joins the game
– Wielding an Anemo Vision and a sword, Kazuha not only boasts a versatile combat style, but also provides buffs to his teammates under certain circumstances.
• Other improvements and more
– With Version 1.6, if you’re fond of the Serenitea Pot we introduced earlier, you will also be able to invite characters you own to reside in your realm.
– Characters in your realm will gradually accumulate Character Companionship Experience over time, and this rate of increase will grow faster with a higher Adeptal Energy Rank.
