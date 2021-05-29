Guide: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games And Accessories For June And July 2021

As we approach the halfway point of 2021, there’s plenty of Switch games to look forward to in the coming months, with several first-party releases from Nintendo bolstered by a handful of third-party ports and brand new titles. Add in all the incoming E3-related announcements and the second half of the year is shaping up to be pretty tasty for Switch fans.

If you’re on the lookout for your next big adventure or time sink, you’re in luck; we’ve picked out some prime pre-order fodder for the months of June and July below. You’ll also find a host of other releases below those picks — often physical versions of previously digital-only Switch eShop games — plus accessories and other goodies vying for your hard-earned cash this summer (or winter, depending where on the globe you reside).

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection brings together the trilogy of 3D hack-and-slash games from Team Ninja in one deadly little package on Switch. You’ll get to unleash torrents of stylish ultraviolence in the shoes of celebrated ninja, Ryu Hayabusa and relive some of the 360/PS3 era’s greatest action games on a console you can fit in your pocket.

If you’ve got large pockets, that is. Still, more comfortable to have a Switch than a launch PS3 wedged about your person, isn’t it?

Revealed in the February 2021 Nintendo Direct, this is the long-awaited return to the fairways for the Mushroom Kingdom’s finest. Mario Golf: Super Rush is set to feature RPG elements along the lines of the celebrated Mario Golf on the Game Boy Color, plus an entirely new spin on the game in the titular Super Rush mode, which has multiple players racing around the course in Nintendo’s take on ‘speed golf’.

It looks manic and hilarious if the trailer is anything to go by, and we can’t wait to get into the swing of things. We love a good walk spoiled, so we’ll be grabbing a 3-wood and hitting the fairways soon.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will take you back twenty years to a time when your knees were in better shape and you still had dreams of pulling a 720°. That is unless you’re a young whippersnapper, in which case you’ll have the chance to catch up on the first two installments of one of the most influential sports series ever.

Monster Hunter Rise isn’t the only new entry in Capcom’s series coming to Switch in 2021. Nope, portable spin-off Monster Hunter Stories is getting a Switch-based sequel, too.

Adopting the same art style seen in the 3DS original, Monster Hunter Stories 2 will feature a strong narrative focus, and will presumably retain the simple RPG mechanics the sub-series is known for. The protagonist, Monster Rider, befriends monsters from the series rather than slaying them to make a tail feather cap, so it’ll offer a different flavour of Monster Hunter-y goodness alongside the more traditional entries on Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD brings the bespoke Wii entry in the series back with a high definition lick of paint, plus newly integrated stick-based swordplay as an optional alternative to the original gyro controls.

While this game’s slow start, compartmentalised world and requisite motion controls (not to mention Fi’s constant barrage of tips and advice) weren’t everyone’s cup of tea, we have very warm memories of our time with the ten-year-old game and we can’t wait to see how this Switch version compares.

