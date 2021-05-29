Holiday warning: Ibiza and Mallorca could stay on amber list to avoid border chaos

The insider said: “The Balearics are hugely popular and the Government is worried about opening up too quickly.
“Opening up to the Balearics would mean a huge increase in Brits leaving the UK.
“There are fears that opening up to hugely popular destinations like the Balearics would overwhelm Border Force while the 100 percent passenger location form checks remain in place.”
As of June 7, the nation is set to implement a pilot scheme trialling out the EU’s “digital green pass”.
The document will hold the medical data of those entering or leaving the country.
He added that the creation of the certificate will facilitate mobility among European nations.
He confirmed Spain’s participation in the trial stage in his speech at the opening in Soria of the IV National Fair for the Repopulation of Rural Spain.
