How to live longer: Make breakfast your largest meal of the day to boost longevity – why?

Good sources of protein include chicken breast, tuna, mackerel, salmon, eggs, milk, red lentils, chickpeas, brown bread, nuts and soya.

Regular exercise is also integral to weight loss and overall health.

UK health guidelines advise that adults do some type of physical activity every day – any type of activity is good for you.

For optimal results, you should combine moderate activity with muscle strengthening.

