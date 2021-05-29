Newslanes Community

Newslanes

How to live longer: Make breakfast your largest meal of the day to boost longevity – why?

1 min

94views
94
14 shares, 94 points
How to live longer: Make breakfast your largest meal of the day to boost longevity - why?

Good sources of protein include chicken breast, tuna, mackerel, salmon, eggs, milk, red lentils, chickpeas, brown bread, nuts and soya.

Regular exercise is also integral to weight loss and overall health.

UK health guidelines advise that adults do some type of physical activity every day – any type of activity is good for you.

Advertisements

For optimal results, you should combine moderate activity with muscle strengthening.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More

Advertisements
, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

94
14 shares, 94 points

What's Your Reaction?

love love
0
love
hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in