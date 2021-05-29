Janssen vaccine side effects: Three signs you should get medical attention immediately

You should also get urgent medical attention if you get symptoms of a severe allergic reaction.

With a severe allergic reaction a combination of the following symptoms may occur:

feeling faint or light-headed

changes in your heartbeat

shortness of breath

wheezing

swelling of your lips, face, or throat

hives or rash

nausea or vomiting

stomach pain.

“Very common” side effects, that affect more than one in 10 people, include:

headache

nausea

muscle aches

pain where the injection is given

feeling very tired

