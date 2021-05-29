Kate Middleton makes rare appearance in light blue jeans as she wears casual look for jab

But today, royal fans were treated to an image of the Duchess wearing a rare outfit: jeans and a casual top.
The jeans were a light blue colour and seemed to be in the popular “mom” style, while her top was white and ribbed with a round neckline.
Kate wore the laidback outfit to receive the first does of the coronavirus vaccine at London’s Science Museum yesterday.
It featured short sleeves to make it easier for the member of NHS staff to give the Duchess the vaccine on her left arm.
As for jewellery, Kate kept things simple, opting only for slim gold hoops and her sapphire engagement ring.
The Duchess of Cambridge’s hair was styled in natural waves and her make-up was her usual look of thin black eyeliner, plenty of mascara, and strong coloured-in brows.
Another person wrote: “Always glam and fabulous even with jeans, t-shirt and a mask! Damn Kate, how could you be so amazing?!”
Kate’s outfit is a big change from the looks she has been serving royal fans this week while visiting various locations in Scotland with Prince Willian.
The tour saw the Duchess wear an array of elegant outfits, from a beige Massimo Dutti coat paired with a tartan scarf to a baby blue Emilia Wickstead coat dress with matching heels.
