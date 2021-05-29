LIVE BLOG: Power outage reported in east Austin near Mueller area

Top video courtesy of Max Milam

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Severe thunderstorms developed over the Hill Country Friday afternoon, dropping hail in the Hill Country and especially the Lake Buchanan area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for much of the viewing area through 2 a.m.

This live blog will be updated throughout the evening with the latest warnings and viewer-submitted videos and photos.

7:15 p.m.

Austin Energy is working to repair an outage in the Mueller area that’s affecting more than 2,500 customers. The area is encompassed by Airport Boulevard, I-35 and Manor Road.

Tennis ball-sized hail was reported in the Jarrell area. A 60 mile per hour wind gust was observed at the Austin airport.

7 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning, including Austin, Round Rock and Pflugerville, in effect through 8 p.m.

Deborah Eubank sent in this video of her fence blown over.

6:13 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Burnet, Travis and Williamson Counties through 7:15 p.m., including Austin, Round Rock and Cedar Park.

6 p.m.

Below is a view of storm clouds approaching the Hoover Valley area, which is west of the City of Burnet.

Storm clouds approaching the Hoover Valley area west of the City of Burnet (Courtesy: Karen Eaton)

This image shows hail at Buchanan Lake Village.

Quarter to golf ball-sized hail at Buchanan Lake Village (Courtesy Jason Koch)

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Llano County, including the City of Llano through 6:30 p.m.

5:28 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Llano and Burnet Counties, including Marble Falls, Burnet and Buchanan Dam through 6:30 p.m.

5:18 p.m.

Viewer Max Milam sent in this video of hail hitting the water on Lake Buchanan in the Peninsula area.

5:11 p.m.

Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans said up to baseball-sized hail was expected with a storm between Tow and Bluffton. That storm is headed toward Burnet and Gandy.

