LIVE BLOG: Power outage reported in east Austin near Mueller area

Top video courtesy of Max Milam
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Severe thunderstorms developed over the Hill Country Friday afternoon, dropping hail in the Hill Country and especially the Lake Buchanan area.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for much of the viewing area through 2 a.m.
This live blog will be updated throughout the evening with the latest warnings and viewer-submitted videos and photos.
7:15 p.m.
Austin Energy is working to repair an outage in the Mueller area that’s affecting more than 2,500 customers. The area is encompassed by Airport Boulevard, I-35 and Manor Road.
Tennis ball-sized hail was reported in the Jarrell area. A 60 mile per hour wind gust was observed at the Austin airport.
7 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning, including Austin, Round Rock and Pflugerville, in effect through 8 p.m.
Deborah Eubank sent in this video of her fence blown over.
6:13 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Burnet, Travis and Williamson Counties through 7:15 p.m., including Austin, Round Rock and Cedar Park.
6 p.m.
Below is a view of storm clouds approaching the Hoover Valley area, which is west of the City of Burnet.
This image shows hail at Buchanan Lake Village.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Llano County, including the City of Llano through 6:30 p.m.
5:28 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Llano and Burnet Counties, including Marble Falls, Burnet and Buchanan Dam through 6:30 p.m.
5:18 p.m.
Viewer Max Milam sent in this video of hail hitting the water on Lake Buchanan in the Peninsula area.
5:11 p.m.
Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans said up to baseball-sized hail was expected with a storm between Tow and Bluffton. That storm is headed toward Burnet and Gandy.
Author: Jaclyn Ramkissoon
This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin
0 Comments