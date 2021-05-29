Lorraine Kelly speaks out after she's replaced by Cat Deeley on her ITV show

Lorriane replied to a tweet about the news as she shared her feelings.
The official show had posted: “She’s back and we can’t wait!
“Join @catdeeley every weekday next week from 9am!”
READ MORE: Lorraine Kelly replaced as Cat Deeley steps in to present
She was commenting on Prince Harry speaking to Zak Williams, the son of late comedian Robin Williams, about grief.
The Duke of Sussex said: “When you see so many people grieving around the world grieving for someone they feel that they knew better than you did in a weird way because you are unable to grieve yourself.
“It’s like ‘how are you grieving more for someone who was my parent and I am unable to grieve myself?’.”
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed
0 Comments