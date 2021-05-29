Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Lorraine Kelly speaks out after she's replaced by Cat Deeley on her ITV show

1 min

86views
86
14 shares, 86 points
Lorraine Kelly speaks out after she's replaced by Cat Deeley on her ITV show
Lorraine Kelly, 61, has praised Cat Deeley after it was confirmed the host will be taking over presenting duties on her ITV show. She shared the news with her 643,000 followers on Twitter as she made the announcement.
Cat will be stepping into Lorraine’s shoes over the next week as she takes a break.

Lorriane replied to a tweet about the news as she shared her feelings.

The official show had posted: “She’s back and we can’t wait!

Advertisements

“Join @catdeeley every weekday next week from 9am!”

READ MORE: Lorraine Kelly replaced as Cat Deeley steps in to present

Speaking about his new documentary series The Me You Can’t See, she said he was “doing a good thing”.

She was commenting on Prince Harry speaking to Zak Williams, the son of late comedian Robin Williams, about grief.

The Duke of Sussex said: “When you see so many people grieving around the world grieving for someone they feel that they knew better than you did in a weird way because you are unable to grieve yourself.

“It’s like ‘how are you grieving more for someone who was my parent and I am unable to grieve myself?’.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

86
14 shares, 86 points

What's Your Reaction?

love love
0
love
hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in