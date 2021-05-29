Lovecraftian Survival Horror Game Song of Horror is Available Now

From the days of Resident Evil and Silent Hill right through to the present, survival horror has long had a sizeable fanbase on console, which is why we’re so excited to bringto Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. A lot of the series that inspired this Lovecraftian, third person adventure launched on Xbox consoles of old, and part of Song of Horror’s DNA is to pay homage to these classic masterpieces of the survival-horror genre.

As studio co-founder Carlos G.F. Grupeli says, that’s exactly why bringing Song of Horror to console felt like the next logical step after making a splash on PC in 2019. “The survival-horror genre has such a long and rich history on Xbox that it feels like absolutely the right home for our little ode to all that has gone before,” says Carlos. “We want to bring it to an audience that truly appreciates real scares.”





Song of Horror charges you with investigating the mysterious disappearance both of the famed author Sebastian P. Husher, as well as his entire family. Just to confound the mystery further, Husher’s editor sent an assistant to his house to look for him, but he too vanished without trace. These disappearances spark a set of events lifts the lid on something truly dreadful: a nameless, dark entity known only as The Presence, who seems to be the dark force behind this mystery.

At its heart, Song of Horror is a non-combat adventure where the focus is on running and hiding, staying silent in the midst of all the terror to avoid triggering unnerving manifestations — encounters that are capable of bringing the game’s protagonists to the brink of insanity. With the ever-present threat of The Presence keeping you on your toes from start to finish, Song of Horror’s mission to keep you severely spooked is one it never lets up on.





The Presence is Song of Horror’s USP, controlled as it is by an advanced AI that adapts to your actions and decisions, triggering immense fear in the player as this otherworldly being responds to every move they make, hunting them down in unexpected ways. We think it’s truly a unique experience where the player never feels safe, and where tension builds up naturally instead of coming from scripted sequences.

As a player, you will live this story through the eyes of a varied set of characters that each have a different tale to tell. Every character brings their unique point of view to the investigation, allowing them to approach clues and items differently. Their actions and decisions will shape the world: some of them will know more or less of certain aspects of the story; some will be more effective against supernatural manifestations, but all of them can die if the Presence gets to them — and, crucially, their death is permanent. If they die, you will have to pick the story up with the next character and continue the investigation so their deaths are not in vain.





A mysterious antique shop, a forgotten abbey, an abandoned mental hospital; Each location in Song of Horror is inspired by the classics of the genre, designed to be explored and to lift the lid on the clues and items that will help you solve challenging puzzles whilst enduring the agonizing tension served up by The Presence.

Don’t forget to watch the trailer, and be careful not to listen to the cursed music box…