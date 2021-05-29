Man City goalkeeper Ederson shames David De Gea with penalty in Champions League training

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson produced a moment of sheer brilliance in training ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Chelsea. Ederson put his fellow goalkeeper David De Gea to shame by drilling a penalty into the top corner.

City are clearly preparing for any eventuality ahead of the Champions League final.

The newly-crowned Premier League champions will take on Chelsea in Porto on Saturday night, and will aim to better their arch rivals’ result from Wednesday night.

City saw their cross-town rivals Manchester United suffer an embarrassing defeat against Villareal on Wednesday.

Advertisements

After a tense 1-1 draw in normal time and a goalless half-hour of extra time, the match went to penalties with every outfield player scoring.