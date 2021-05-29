Man City goalkeeper Ederson shames David De Gea with penalty in Champions League training

The newly-crowned Premier League champions will take on Chelsea in Porto on Saturday night, and will aim to better their arch rivals’ result from Wednesday night.
City saw their cross-town rivals Manchester United suffer an embarrassing defeat against Villareal on Wednesday.
After a tense 1-1 draw in normal time and a goalless half-hour of extra time, the match went to penalties with every outfield player scoring.
Then, as De Gea stepped up, he saw his shot saved by his opposite number with relative ease, as Villareal players celebrated an unlikely win.
And it seems City are planning to avoid a repeat of United’s defeat, with Ederson practicing penalties in training.
In a video shared by EPL World, Ederson stepped up and smashed the ball into the top corner of the net.
City missed four of their 11 penalties this season, with Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne and most notably Sergio Aguero all missing from the spot.
And Pep Guardiola insisted he would be happy to see his goalkeeper step up.
“He is an option because I am pretty sure he’s a good taker,” he said.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed
0 Comments