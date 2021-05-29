Moto3 racer Takuma Matsuyama gets airborne in spectacular crash in Italian GP qualifying

And Matsuyama can consider himself incredibly lucky to have walked away unscathed after a massive high-side crash during the first qualifying session of the day at Mugello.
The Japanese racer applied the throttle a fraction of a second too early as he attempted to get the power down on his way out of a tight left-hander.
The back tyre then started to lose traction before suddenly gaining grip and catapulting the Matsuyama up and over the handlebars at high speed as he crashed down into the tarmac.
“That could have been horrific there.
“He almost flies into the path of Adrian Fernandez.
“It’s a horrible, horrible crash for Matsuyama.
“But, d’you know what? He’s lucky!”
The Mugello circuit is renowned as one of the fastest, most spectacular circuits on the calendar, and is a firm favourite with the riders.
Friday’s practice sessions also saw Ducati MotoGP ace Francesco Bagnaia break the all-time MotoGP lap record for the circuit.
And South Africa’s Red Bull KTM racer Brad Binder equalled another record as he clocked a spine-tingling 362.4km/h (225.2mph) through the speed trap to join Johann Zarco as co-owner of the fastest recorded speed on a MotoGP bike during a race weekend.
Swiss rider Dupasquier crashed and Sasaki, who was close behind, ended up thrown into the air.
Medics swiftly attended the scene as Sasaki was led away, while Dupasquier received lengthy treatment as an Air Ambulance arrived at the circuit to transport him to hospital in Florence for further treatment.
