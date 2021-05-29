Piers Morgan teases GMB return as he says ITV want him BACK due to 'obvious ratings issue'

The former GMB host, who quit the programme in March, took to Instagram to share the details after turning up late for the departure.

After successfully making it onto the aircraft, he snapped a selfie to share with fans following a weekend of golfing.

In the image, he could be seen giving a thumbs up to the camera while wearing a face mask.

Advertisements

He cheekily told his 1.7 million followers that he’d put a call into ITV.

READ MORE: Eamonn Holmes admits he’s ‘still crutch dependent’ in health update