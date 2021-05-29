PlayStation games could be heading to Android and iOS smartphones soon

“We are exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises so please stay tuned. Through investments in IP, Group collaboration within Sony, investment in Social and Mobile, we are excited for the opportunity to continue to expand our community and welcome millions of new gamers to the PlayStation family.”

The comments open the door to some of the most iconic PlayStation IPs getting their own smartphone and tablet games in the future.

One of the other big video game players, Nintendo, has long dabbled in smartphone gaming – ever since the release of Super Mario Run in 2016. According to the Google Play Store, Super Mario Run on Android has received over 100million downloads.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed