Ryanair boss explains how to get 'best price' for flights – 'an education for customers'

Now, the airline has launched two new features for customers to ensure they are “booking on a verified Ryanair source” and “getting the lowest flight price”. These come in the form of Ryanair’s new “verified seal” and a “price checker”.
“The COVID pandemic highlighted a lot of issues when it comes to bookings that have been made through third parties such as not having the correct contact details or not having the correct payment details for refunds,” Dara Brady, Ryanair’s director of marketing and digital told Express.co.uk.
“From our learning throughout that period it is evident that customers in some cases don’t even realise that they’re not booking on a real verified source. They just think if it looked like a real Ryanair website or in particular if a site that looks very like our own in terms of colouring and branding consumers were unaware that it might not be a legitimate Ryanair source.
This is where the verified seal comes in. Mr Brady explains that it works much like a verified “tick” you might see on social media sites, to confirm that the flight being purchased has come directly from the airline and will have no additional third-party fees associated.
Not only is this vital for securing the “best price”, but Mr Brady also points out how crucial booking directly is should an unexpected disruption arise.
“Under law, Ryanair has to deal with the passengers and if something goes wrong, it’s our obligation under EU law to deal with the passengers directly,” Mr Brady explained.
“If something goes wrong then Ryanair can fix it and it is Ryanair’s job to do that.
“If it was from a verified source, we’ll be able to issue a refund directly, or give you all of the travel options that are available to you in the event of disruption.”
However, booking directly doesn’t just protect against cancellations. As Mr Brady points out, it could also save customers substantial money.
According to the director of marketing, many online travel agents or third party providers ramp up the cost of additional extras, such as bags or legroom.
Some even charge booking fees which he claims Ryanair do not receive.
“I think ultimately, the price checker means if you don’t believe us [about additional fees] check it yourself,” he said.
“You go in, put in your reference number and we will tell you how much we got for that booking.
In any instance, Mr Brady says the most certain way for customers to ensure their bookings is protected against cancellations, covered by the airline’s “no flight change fee” and getting the “best price possible” is by purchasing flights directly from Ryanair.com or the Ryanair app.
“There is an inherent risk with booking with these online travel agents for very little value,” he said.
“If you want to ensure that you’re getting the best price, that you’re not being overcharged, that your passenger contact details and your payment details aren’t being changed, or that in the unlikely event of a disruption that Ryanair customer service can deal with you and pay you directly then you should absolutely always book directly.
“It is just awareness and it’s an education for customers.”
