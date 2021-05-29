San Jose Gunman Detested Workplace Long Before Rampage, Police Say

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The first reports of gunfire at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard near downtown San Jose, Calif., came in at 6:34 a.m. on Wednesday, about half an hour into a morning shift.

Inside the complex, terrified employees flooded into a parking lot. The gunman might be on the third floor, a dispatcher told San Jose firefighters, though it was not clear from the 911 calls coming in which building he was in. Shots kept ringing out. Send more ambulances, the dispatcher said.

Three minutes later, another call came in. Eight miles from the rail yard, heavy smoke billowed from a single-story home in a suburban neighborhood. Firefighters headed out to combat the flames.

Only later would the authorities realize that the shooting and the fire were related: The gunman, identified by officials as a 57-year-old man named Samuel Cassidy, who had worked in maintenance at the transportation authority for many years, lived in the burning house.