Sonic's Limited-Edition 'Birthday Pack' Is Returning For His 30th Anniversary

If you were about when Sonic the Hedgehog celebrated his 10th anniversary, you might remember how Sega released a limited-edition bundle containing a copy of Sonic Adventure 2 and a special ‘Birthday Pack’ featuring a 10th-anniversary coin, booklet and a gold Sonic music CD soundtrack.

For those who missed it the first time around and happen to be located in Japan, Sega has revealed it will be releasing an updated version for the blue blur’s 30th birthday. There’ll be the same contents (slightly updated) and this time around it’ll be available alongside the release of Sonic Colors: Ultimate in an Anniversary Pack for the price of 9,889 Yen, or about $ 89 USD.

Here’s the full rundown of what’s included, courtesy of SEGAbits:

The Anniversary Pack contains:

– The “Life in Sonic’s World Vol.1” art book, which features the “SONIC PICT” illustrations featured on the official Twitter account in Japan, depicting Sonic and friends going about their daily lives. The book will also feature an exclusive cover illustration as well as commentary and behind the scenes stories of their production.

– “Life in Sonic’s World” CD, featuring music from the games meant to accompany the art book.

– Sonic 30th Anniversary Collector’s Coin: A limited edition coin commemorating the 30th anniversary of Sonic.

Once again, this is a Japan-only offer, but there are import options available. Would you be interested in this 30th-anniversary edition of the Sonic the Hedgehog Birthday Pack? Did you secure the original back in 2001? Leave a comment down below.

