The Beatles and India documentary film with companion album announced for autumn release

Bose and his co-director and cultural researcher Pete Compton have set about “delving deep into the most crucial period of their evolution from the world’s most famous pop stars into multi-faceted pioneering musical artists.”
Alongside The Beatles and India’s release will be a companion album that will include interpretations of Beatles songs by contemporary Indian artists.
Artists include Vishal Dadlani, Kissnuka, Benny Dayal, Dhruv Ghanekar, Karsh Kale, Anoushka Shankar, Soulmate and many others.
They include Mother Nature’s Son, Revolution, Sexy Sadie, Dear Prudence and Child of Nature.
The first single, a cover of John Lennon’s love letter to the country in India, India, is performed by Nikhil D’Souza and is out now, while the full record will follow later this year.
Additionally, The Beatles and India movie will premiere on June 6 at the BFI as part of the Tongues On Fire UK Asian Film Festival, ahead of a wider release in the autumn.
12. I’m So Tired – Lisa Mishra
13. Sexy Sadie – Siddharth Basrur
14. Martha My Dear – Nikhil D’Souza
15. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) – Parekh & Singh
16. Revolution – Vishal Dadlani
17. Love You To – Dhruv Ghanekar
18. Dear Prudence – Karsh Kale / Monica Dogra
19. India, India – Nikhil D’Souza
The upcoming movie follows the Fab Four’s recording sessions of their final album in 1970’s Let It Be.
Jackson had access to over 55 hours of footage and 140 hours of audio that are largely unseen.
The director’s film will be a revisionist approach to the original Let It Be movie and challenge the notion that the band wasn’t getting along when recording the album.
The Beatles Get Back is released in cinemas on August 27, 2021.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed
0 Comments