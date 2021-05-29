This Week on Xbox: May 28, 2021





We know you’re busy and might miss out on all the exciting things we’re talking about on Xbox Wire every week. If you’ve got a few minutes, we can help remedy that. We’ve pared down the past week’s news into one easy-to-digest article for all things Xbox! Or, if you’d rather watch than read, you can feast your eyes on our weekly video show above. Come back every Friday to find out what’s happening This Week on Xbox!

Join Us Sunday, June 13 for the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Today, we are thrilled to announce the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will stream on Sunday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m. PT. The show will be focused on games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and many game creators from our partners around the world… Read more

New Games with Gold for June 2021

The June Games with Gold lineup is here! On Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, experience captivating, momentum-based gameplay in The King’s Bird, and choose to save the world or plunge it into disaster in Shadows: Awakening. And for our classic lineup… Read more

Advertisements





Lead The Revolution When Far Cry 6 Launches October 7

Get ready to ignite the revolution when Far Cry 6 launches on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on October 7. Set on the tropical Caribbean island of Yara, Far Cry 6 will see players join the revolution to liberate the Yaran people from the oppressive rule of dictator Antón Castillo… Read more

Hack and Slash Adventure Game Battle Axe is Available Now

The fate of Mercia now lies in your hands in Battle Axe, available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Battle Axe is a retro-inspired, pixel art hack and slash adventure that has drawn inspiration from classic titles including Gauntlet, Dungeons & Dragons: Shadow... Read more





Devise Powerful Strategies with Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground’s Hundreds of Unlockable Cards

We at Gasket Games are delighted to announce that Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is available for everyone to play now on Xbox One! Check out our Launch trailer here. In Storm Ground, you must take control of the Mortal Realms, a world filled with… Read more

Lovecraftian Survival Horror Game Song of Horror is Available Now

From the days of Resident Evil and Silent Hill right through to the present, survival horror has long had a sizeable fanbase on console, which is why we’re so excited to bring Song of Horror to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. A lot of the series that inspired this… Read more





Super Bomberman R Online Available Now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Super Bomberman R Online takes Bomberman’s rich history and blows it up (pun intended) to a massive 64-player match. Bombs explode, blocks burst, power-ups are everywhere, and players scramble from room to room on an ever-shrinking map to prove they… Read more

Puzzle Game Trenga Unlimited Available Now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Hello! Today, I bring news for those who, like me, are fans of puzzle games: Trenga Unlimited is available now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! The idea for the game came from a very simple concept: What if Jenga, the classic board game, was played the other… Read more





Five Things You Need to Know Before You Play Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Even if you’ve never played Mass Effect before, you’ve probably heard about it – the characters, the incredible sci-fi universe it’s set in, the fact that 14 years after its initial release it remains beloved by fans. If you’re thinking about starting your first playthrough, we’ve… Read more

Rekt! High Octane Stunts Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Welcome to the world of high speeds, colorful tracks, and wicked stunts. The stunt driving game that won the hearts of thousands of players around the globe is finally on Xbox One and Xbox Serires X|S —Rekt! High Octanes Stunts is here… Read more

Advertisements





Dying Light 2 Stay Human Pre-Orders Available Now

The night is coming, survivors! Starting today, you can reserve your copy of Dying Light 2 Stay Human and get your hands on some sweet extras while you’re at it. Every player who pre-orders the game will get a unique outfit, a weapon skin and a paraglider skin… Read more

Human: Fall Flat Now Optimized for Xbox Series X|S Plus New Forest Level Out Now

Today, brand-new level Forest arrives in Human: Fall Flat. This Worldwide Workshop competition-winning dreamscape offers more than your average camping trip, with crashed planes to clamber over, heavy machinery to control and cold climate conundrums… Read more





Saints Row: The Third Remastered Now Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

If there’s ever been a time when we’ve needed more Saints in our lives, it’s now*. Looking bigger and badder than we could have ever imagined, Saints Row: The Third Remastered on Xbox Series X|S is free for everyone who owns the game on Xbox One thanks… Read more

Rock Band Releases Classic Rock DLC, Spotlight Hero Update, and Rivals Season 22

Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time for sunshine, barbeque, and classic rock! Break out your Rock Band gear for some crowd-pleasing hits from George Thorogood and the Destroyers as well as The Troggs. Coming June 3 is the start of Rock Band Rivals Season 22… Read more





Isle of Siptah is a New Way to Experience Conan Exiles

Your next Conan adventure begins today, as the long-awaited expansion Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah has now been released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Set on the mysterious Isle of Siptah, just west of the kingdom of Stygia, this adventure will have you… Read more

Bringing Horror to History in The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

I’m hugely excited to speak to you today about House of Ashes, the next game in The Dark Pictures Anthology. We’re delighted that the game will launch on Xbox One and will be Optimized for Xbox Series X|S; this is our first opportunity to give you a little more… Read more





The Story Behind Mutazione

Mutazione is a fan-favorite, award-winning adventure game that brings the best systems, storie, and updates to Xbox One, which will also be receiving every update that we bring to the game moving forward. Mutazione has a couple different systems all running… Read more

How to Quickly Escape the Gutwhale

That might sound weird, so let me explain: I really enjoy my time with modern roguelikes, but there always comes that point where I just realize that I will need to speed 200 more hours to beat the game. And then, 200 hours later, the game tells me that, “Actually… Read more





Prepare to Weigh Anchor with King of Seas

Pirates, plunder, and a procedurally generated world await in 3DClouds’ brand-new, single-player pirate adventure King of Seas. Framed for the murder of your father, cast away from the only life you’ve ever known and with no choice but to turn to piracy, King of Seas… Read more

Experience Shadow and Sun in the Latest Paladins Update

To most, he is the Shadow, a terrifying assassin that is known only through vague whispers and rumors. He lives in the night and commands the darkness, using powerful magic to stalk and ambush his targets. However, the threat of Yagorath is so great that… Read more





The McLaren 570S is Coming Back to Rocket League

For McLaren, there is no finish line. That’s why the sleek speedster, the McLaren 570S, is returning to the Rocket League pitch for the first time since going free to play — and this time it’s available in silver! Hit the pitch in the first supercar to play soccar beginning May 27… Read more

Torchlight III Free Spring Update Now Available

After a long slumber at the bottom of the sea, the Cursed Captain has finally returned to the shores of Novastraia with their spectral crew of no-gooders, as well as a host of new pet friends and a ton of new treasure to decorate your fort with… Read more





Kemco Publisher Sale on the Xbox Store Features Many Games From Its Huge RPG Catalog

After our publisher sale from last year, we’re back with more awesome titles and discounts! This time we’ve selected some from the best and entry-level RPG experiences for those who have not tried the wide variety of RPGs from catalog of both classic and… Read more

Fight Bloodthirsty Arachnids in New Warface Season

Biological diversity is absolutely essential for proper development of the ecosystem on our planet. However, one extra species can irrevocably tilt the fragile balance. In this case, the dominant life form has to take care of the situation. My.Games are glad to present the season… Read more





PDXCon Remixed 2021 Recap

We’ve just wrapped our digital showcase PDXCon Remixed and wanted to share all the strategy and management game updates you can look forward to in the coming months. Let us know which of these announcements surprised you the most… Read more

Get Dirty Rich in Gold Rush: The Game on May 28

We at Code Horizon Inc. and Discovery Inc., are proud to announce that Gold Rush: The Game will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on May 28. This original gold-mining experience is based on Discovery Channel’s #1 show “Gold Rush.” On launch day… Read more





Dolby Vision on the Apple TV App and Spotify Video Podcasts Coming to Xbox

At Xbox, we know enjoying your favorite streaming content is just as fun as gaming. With Xbox Series XIS, you can stream 4K video and bring your movies to life with rich, dynamic sound for an optimal viewing experience. We’re committed to constantly bringing… Read more

Rainbow Six Siege Reveals North Star Season with Healing Operator and More

Rainbow Six Siege Operators looking for a boost to keep them in the fight will find a new source of healing when North Star, the second season of Year 6, launches on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. That healer’s name is Thunderbird, and she’s a new Defender… Read more





Next Week on Xbox: May 31 to June 4

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] titles! Get more details on the games below and click their… Read more