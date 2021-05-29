White vinegar weed killer: How to make a weed killer with white vinegar in 2 easy steps

While stores sell weed killer, and you can pull by hand, you can save money – and time – by making your own weed killer.
Often store-bought weed killers are high in chemical content, so for a more natural method, you can opt for white vinegar.
White vinegar’s high acidity is ideal for targeting weeds and removing them for good.
However, make sure you avoid spraying the mixture on any plants you wish to keep, as it can kill those too.
You will need to grab yourself some white vinegar, table salt, washing up liquid and a spray bottle.
So read on for the best way to kill weeds with white vinegar.
Be careful where you spray as if any of the mixture gets on regular plants, it can destroy them too.
This mixture can also turn your soil acidic, so it may be best to use on any weeds between paving stones rather than amongst flowerbeds or in your lawn.
To get rid of dandelions and small weeds spritz your white vinegar solution onto the leaves.
You should see weeds shrinking away within an hour.
For weeds in your lawn, best opt for a store-bought weed killer or pull by hand to avoid destroying your grass.
Other methods include using boiling water or dish soap, however again you may risk damaging your lawn itself.
