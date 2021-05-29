Newslanes Community

White vinegar weed killer: How to make a weed killer with white vinegar in 2 easy steps

As the summer months arrive, our gardens are the place to spend time, host friends and family and generally enjoy. Getting the garden into tip-top shape after a long and cold winter can be time-consuming, especially when it comes to weeding.
Weeding can be a strain, both physically and on your time with hardy weeds spreading to all corners of your garden, in between pavements and even among your plants.

While stores sell weed killer, and you can pull by hand, you can save money – and time – by making your own weed killer.

Often store-bought weed killers are high in chemical content, so for a more natural method, you can opt for white vinegar.

White vinegar’s high acidity is ideal for targeting weeds and removing them for good.

Depending on the hardiness of the weed you could see results as soon as an hour after spritzing with white vinegar.

However, make sure you avoid spraying the mixture on any plants you wish to keep, as it can kill those too.

You will need to grab yourself some white vinegar, table salt, washing up liquid and a spray bottle.

So read on for the best way to kill weeds with white vinegar.

The sun will aid the mixture in drying out the weeds and speed up killing them.

Be careful where you spray as if any of the mixture gets on regular plants, it can destroy them too.

This mixture can also turn your soil acidic, so it may be best to use on any weeds between paving stones rather than amongst flowerbeds or in your lawn.

To get rid of dandelions and small weeds spritz your white vinegar solution onto the leaves.

For bigger weeds which have set root both spray the leaves and pour onto the plant to target the roots.

You should see weeds shrinking away within an hour.

For weeds in your lawn, best opt for a store-bought weed killer or pull by hand to avoid destroying your grass.

Other methods include using boiling water or dish soap, however again you may risk damaging your lawn itself.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
