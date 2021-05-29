White vinegar weed killer: How to make a weed killer with white vinegar in 2 easy steps

Weeding can be a strain, both physically and on your time with hardy weeds spreading to all corners of your garden, in between pavements and even among your plants.

While stores sell weed killer, and you can pull by hand, you can save money – and time – by making your own weed killer.

Often store-bought weed killers are high in chemical content, so for a more natural method, you can opt for white vinegar.

White vinegar’s high acidity is ideal for targeting weeds and removing them for good.

