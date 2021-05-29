Who makes the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

The UK has ordered 20million doses of the jab, which England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has previously suggested could be used for hard-to-reach groups of people, where repeating a vaccine appointment is a less viable option.

Mr Hancock added: “As Janssen is a single-dose vaccine, it will play an important role in the months to come as we redouble our efforts to encourage everyone to get their jabs and potentially begin a booster programme later this year.”

The MHRA had previously held back from approving the vaccine after concerns were raised about links to an extremely rare blood clot in the US.

The clots are similar to those seen in a very small proportion of people having the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

In April, the use of Johnson & Johnson was suspended in the US while the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) investigated eight “serious” cases of rare clotting.

