Why every Google Photos user must do this one important thing TODAY

Prices for more space start from £1.59 per month for 100GB, £2.49 for 200GB or £7.99 for a whopping 2TB.

It’s worth noting that most images, once compressed are around 3MB in size. That means you should be able to store over 5,000 images on Google Photos before needing to pay for any extra storage.

Explaining more about the change, Google said: “From 1 June 2021, high-quality and express-quality content will count towards your Google Account storage. Once you’ve reached your storage limit, you can either subscribe to Google One (where available) for additional storage or delete content in order to continue with the free storage option in Photos.”

