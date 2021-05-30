CarParts4Less slash 20 percent off car parts in bank holiday sale – how to get code

Looking to update your vehicle? CarParts4Less has launched its bank holiday sale and offering customers big savings on top-of-the-line supplies – hurry to shop now.

From car service parts to breaks, lubricants and fluids, find something to suit your necessity. To redeem, please enter ‘HOLIDAY20’ at checkout to unlock the discount. Please note that the sale excludes performance parts, tools and accessories. Advertisements Shop the sale here.

Plus, CarParts4Less is also running deals on several cleaning items. Ideal for any outdoor cleaning, customers can get a Karcher K2 Universal Home Pressure Washer for almost 20 percent off. It’s now available for £86.99, which saves £21 off its original price tag. Shop the Karcher pressure washer here.

There is a low price guarantee on site that ensures that customers will be getting high-quality parts for the lowest prices available online. Delivery on all items is £3.95 and free on orders above £15. Free delivery is not available on orders with oversized items. This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here.

