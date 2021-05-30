Caught Between Two Countries, a Minnesota Resort Area Still Feels Lockdown Blues

“They’re just prolonging the problem, thinking that they’re going to stop Covid,” said Andy Lundbohm, a fishing guide on the Angle for more than 20 years who took on more taxidermy work to make up for lost income. Ms. Klobuchar, Ms. Fischbach and some other American politicians have also pressed for a broader reopening of the border. But many Canadians remain deeply skeptical about allowing more international travel, and officials there have faced domestic pressure to keep restrictions in place.

Some of the tension lies in the two countries’ very different approaches to the pandemic.

In the United States, businesses have reopened, domestic tourism has resumed, vaccines are plentiful and, with case numbers plummeting, fully vaccinated Americans have been advised that they don’t need masks in most settings. In other parts of Minnesota, including other portions of the Lake of the Woods, which has more square miles of water across the two countries than Rhode Island has land, fishing resorts are booming.

But in Canada, which has far fewer total cases per capita than the United States, the recent virus outlook has been less encouraging, and business restrictions have remained in place across much of the country. Manitoba has been identifying new cases at a faster pace than any other state or province, and the vaccination campaign in Canada has moved much more slowly. Though roughly half of both Americans and Canadians have received an initial dose of a vaccine, only about 5 percent of people in Canada are fully vaccinated, compared to about 40 percent of people in the United States.

James Cudmore, a spokesman for Canada’s minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, said in a statement that the uptick in vaccinations made an eventual loosening of regulations possible, but that “the decision on when and how to reopen the border will be made in Canada, with the best interest of Canadians as our top priority.”