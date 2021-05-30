Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel explains joy that Champions League superstition came true

“For Kai, I was so happy,” Tuchel said. “It would have been nice in the moment to have gone 2-0 up though!

“It’s so hard to defend, there was deflected shots, throw ins, long balls but we got out the other side.

“It was very intense on the sideline, very fast. It was a tough match to step in, step out constantly and not lose your shape.”

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount added: “I can’t put it into words. It’s impossible. I just mentioned then that I’ve played in two finals for Chelsea and we lost them both. The way that hurt… It’s all I’ve dreamt winning a trophy with Chelsea. To go all the way in the Champions League.

