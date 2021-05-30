Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger slammed by Roberto Martinez over Kevin De Bruyne injury

De Bruyne has also provided an update on his condition, confirming to his followers on Twitter he’s suffered a nose break and fractured eye socket.

Specialists have confirmed a double fracture to his eye socket, which throws the midfield maestro’s international availability into serious doubt.

With Belgium kicking off their Euro 2020 campaign against Russia in less than two weeks, Martinez may have to look at other squad members to make an impact.

Advertisements

De Bruyne is due to link up with the Belgium camp next Monday after a pre-arranged week off, so more information on his condition will likely come to light at that stage.

The Red Devils enter Euro 2020 among the tournament favourites this summer, especially considering Martinez’s side are ranked No 1 in the FIFA world rankings.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed