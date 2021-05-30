Newslanes Community

Chelsea may be about to get even better after Manchester City Champions League win

Haaland recently insisted he would ‘respect’ his Dortmund contract, but didn’t entirely rule out a move.

“Well I have a contract for a couple of years, so I am respectful towards my contract,” he told Viaplay.

“I am a simple guy. When I like something I just want to have more – when I score a goal, I always chase the next goal.”

Chelsea, as Champions League winners, now have a new ace up their sleeve when it comes to potential negotiations with the striker.

And he isn’t the only player in their sights, either.

Romelu Lukaku has been left gutted by Conte’s departure from Inter Milan, with the duo striking up a strong bond during their two years together at the San Siro.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

