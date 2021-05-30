Cher plastic surgery: Then and now – what has the 75-year-old star had done?

But she also defended her decision. She said: “It makes me happy.
“You know, if I want to put my tits on my back, they’re mine.”
Cher has had other surgery besides breast augmentation.
However, as well as opting to have plastic surgery, Cher is keen on living healthily.
She had said: “I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, I eat really good food.”
Cher was born in 1946 and has had one of the most illustrious careers in Hollywood.
Cher and the Loneliest Elephant documentary will feature the singer in her mission to rescue a lonely elephant.
Having been notified of an elephant called Kaavan at a zoo in Pakistan, she attempts to move the isolated elephant more than 2,300 miles.
Cher said everyone wanted a happy ending for Kaavan and she wanted to brighten people’s lives with this story.
