David Coulthard's Brussels wish over Brexit debunked as star lives in Monaco – not EU!

But one remark he made, calling on the UK to not conclude Brexit and to continue its work with the EU, appeared to lose its force, when it emerged he lives in Monaco.
Monaco is not an EU member state, and has in the past seen some Britons frustrated that drivers such as David, Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button all quit the UK, and move to the principality.
It is known as being a tax haven for many of the world’s rich and famous, and although it does follow some EU laws, it is unlikely to ever be welcomed to Brussels due to its size.
He said: “I never won a championship but I won several Grand Prix and I was in Formula 1 for 15 years. I didn’t do that on my own but with a team of people.
“In terms of Brexit and the independence side of things, I personally – as a child of the world – think we are stronger working together because that’s the real life example of the way I’ve achieved the success I’ve had in my life, by working with international people.
There had been concern that a contract could not be agreed to continue to allow the race to remain as part of the Formula 1 calendar – something that incensed David.
He said: “What I want to see is a British Grand Prix at Silverstone and I hope and believe that will be the case after a renegotiation.
“But what I prefer not to see is this getting muddled up with what is a great celebration of British motor sport’s biggest weekend of the year.
“Because, a little bit like Scottish independence and a little bit like Brexit, giving people half of the information or less, and letting them take sides, is irresponsible.”
