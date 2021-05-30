Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Dementia symptoms: Bodily signs of early stage Lewy body dementia

1 min

70views
70
12 shares, 70 points
Dementia symptoms: Bodily signs of early stage Lewy body dementia

“Memory is often less affected than with other types of dementia,” said the experts at Dementia UK.

“But people may be at more risk of mood and behaviour changes such as apathy, anxiety, depression, delusions and paranoia.”

Other bodily symptoms can include changes in blood pressure, body temperature and an impaired sense of smell.

Advertisements

In order to obtain a correct diagnosis, and to receive the right type of support, it’s important to take note of symptoms.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More

Advertisements
, , , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in