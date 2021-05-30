Dolly Parton anniversary: When did Dolly marry Carl Dean?

Given they married in 1966, May 29, 2021 marks their 55th wedding anniversary, and no doubt Dolly and Carl will be celebrating.

However, according to Dolly, Carl has struggled with his health over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, which could hamper their celebrations.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, Dolly revealed what she has been doing in lockdown, and why her husband has kept her at home.

She said: “My husband, Carl, has not been in great health for a while, so I’ve been spending a lot of time at home anyway.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed