Google Maps debuts revolutionary new feature, but don't count on being able to use it yet

You’ll be able to look around the inside of the station as if you were already there. Keen to know if there’s a certain shop in the station you’re heading to? Now you’ll be able to check. Want to know if your transfer from one train terminal to another is going to be obviously signposted or whether it’s going to be a nightmare in the midst of rush hour crowds? Now you’ll be able to check.
Just like you use Streetview now to check what your destination looks like – so you know what to expect, bringing the feature from outside into train terminals means you’ll be able to better familiarise yourself with every step of your journey before you set off.
In total, Streetview imagery will be available for 130 train stations and a dozen metro stops across Sydney. Using Streetview indoors, “you’ll be able to virtually navigate interactive, panoramic imagery inside Sydney stations, so you’ll know your way when you get there,” Google promises.
Not only that, but the partnership with Transport for New South Wales has also resulted in a new accessibility feature. Google Maps will now offer detailed turn-by-turn directions for accessible routes across 70 train and metro stations across Sydney. So, if you need to plan a route that takes into account your mobility needs.
To take advantage of the feature, you’ll need to tap the Directions menu after typing in a destination. This is all pretty standard. Google Maps will then load a number of options – from walking directions, driving, public transport, cycling, and more. Tap on the public transport icon and then tap on route options that include “wheelchair accessible,” “fewer transfers,” and “less walking.”
That’ll tell Google Maps that you want an accessible route, so it’ll plot directions based on stations with step-free access and more.
