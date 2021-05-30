Google Maps debuts revolutionary new feature, but don't count on being able to use it yet

Google is constantly improving and updating Google Maps – with camera-laden cars driving around city centres to update Streetview images, to user suggestions of new developments being added to the maps, to restaurant reviews, integration with Uber, and more. However, the latest upgrade is currently limited to those living in Sydney, Australia. So, unless you’re currently based in the city, you’re going to have to read about the new feature… and then do your best not to get too jealous. And that’s as soon as it’s going to get, unfortunately.

Google teamed-up with Transport for New South Wales to bring its useful Streetview technology, which lets you look around in a first-person perspective, to the inside of dozens of train stations. So, if you’re planning a journey ahead of time and want to know what the inside of the train station is going to look like – now you can.

You’ll be able to look around the inside of the station as if you were already there. Keen to know if there’s a certain shop in the station you’re heading to? Now you’ll be able to check. Want to know if your transfer from one train terminal to another is going to be obviously signposted or whether it’s going to be a nightmare in the midst of rush hour crowds? Now you’ll be able to check.

Just like you use Streetview now to check what your destination looks like – so you know what to expect, bringing the feature from outside into train terminals means you’ll be able to better familiarise yourself with every step of your journey before you set off.

In total, Streetview imagery will be available for 130 train stations and a dozen metro stops across Sydney. Using Streetview indoors, “you’ll be able to virtually navigate interactive, panoramic imagery inside Sydney stations, so you’ll know your way when you get there,” Google promises.