How to live longer: Expert dietician shares three 'key' ingredients

Dr Federica Amati gained her PhD in clinical medicine research from Imperial College London and is a registered nutritionist with the Association for Nutrition. Now she has partnered with Indi as their Chief Nutrition Scientist. “ Fibre is a key component to our diet, but the more research is conducted, the more important this message becomes,” Dr Amati said. “It is crucial for our gut health and getting enough of it during our lifetime is linked to lowering the risk of premature death, cancer, type 2 diabetes and anxiety disorders to name but a few.”

“Make sure it’s the extra virgin kind and not the blended ‘olive oils’ that don’t retain any of the nutritional benefits,” said Dr Amati.

As for “whole plants”, the polyphenols they contain “counteract oxidative stress”.

An example of a whole plant is “cavolo nero” – a loose-leafed cabbage from Italy.

In fact, Dr Amati said that any dark greens or fruits, such as haskap berries, “support lipid metabolism and a healthy microbiome profile”.