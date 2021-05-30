How to live longer: Expert dietician shares three 'key' ingredients

As for “whole plants”, the polyphenols they contain “counteract oxidative stress”.
An example of a whole plant is “cavolo nero” – a loose-leafed cabbage from Italy.
In fact, Dr Amati said that any dark greens or fruits, such as haskap berries, “support lipid metabolism and a healthy microbiome profile”.
Three “key” ingredients to help boost longevity:
- Fibre
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Whole plants
Dr Amati also advises to eat a healthy, varied diet, consisting of:
- Spices
- Nuts
- Seeds
- Whole grains
- Seasonal vegetables
“The key to variety is meals that offer different combinations of nutrients, minerals and flavours every time,” Dr Amati made clear.
As well as eating well, the NHS recommend other lifestyle tips to extend your longevity.
This includes exercising for at least 150 minutes each week, which can be achieved if you create time for 30 minutes of daily activity.
Other noteworthy life-boosting guidelines include drinking alcohol in moderation (if any at all) and not smoking.
