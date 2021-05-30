Newslanes Community

How to live longer: Expert dietician shares three 'key' ingredients

Dr Federica Amati gained her PhD in clinical medicine research from Imperial College London and is a registered nutritionist with the Association for Nutrition. Now she has partnered with Indi as their Chief Nutrition Scientist. “Fibre is a key component to our diet, but the more research is conducted, the more important this message becomes,” Dr Amati said. “It is crucial for our gut health and getting enough of it during our lifetime is linked to lowering the risk of premature death, cancer, type 2 diabetes and anxiety disorders to name but a few.”
“Make sure it’s the extra virgin kind and not the blended ‘olive oils’ that don’t retain any of the nutritional benefits,” said Dr Amati.

As for “whole plants”, the polyphenols they contain “counteract oxidative stress”.

An example of a whole plant is “cavolo nero” – a loose-leafed cabbage from Italy.

In fact, Dr Amati said that any dark greens or fruits, such as haskap berries, “support lipid metabolism and a healthy microbiome profile”.

“Eating a combination of these foods every day helps support our body’s immune and anti-inflammatory functions for a long and healthy life,” she said.

Three “key” ingredients to help boost longevity:

  • Fibre
  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • Whole plants

Dr Amati also advises to eat a healthy, varied diet, consisting of:

  • Spices
  • Nuts
  • Seeds
  • Whole grains
  • Seasonal vegetables

“The key to variety is meals that offer different combinations of nutrients, minerals and flavours every time,” Dr Amati made clear.

Dr Amati also mentioned that the “occasional, high-quality animal product” can also be included in a healthy diet.

As well as eating well, the NHS recommend other lifestyle tips to extend your longevity.

This includes exercising for at least 150 minutes each week, which can be achieved if you create time for 30 minutes of daily activity.

Other noteworthy life-boosting guidelines include drinking alcohol in moderation (if any at all) and not smoking.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
