How to lose visceral fat: The herb shown to reduce belly fat within weeks of consumption

What did the researchers find out?

Abdominal total fat area, abdominal visceral fat area, body weight, and body mass index decreased significantly in the rose hip group at week 12 compared with their baseline levels after receiving the rose hip tablet intake.

The decreases in these parameters were “significantly higher” when compared with those in the placebo group, the researchers wrote.

Additionally, body fat percent tended to decrease compared with the placebo group.

Advertisements

What’s more, the abdominal subcutaneous fat area was significantly lower in the rose hip group than in the placebo group at week 12.