Joe Lara dead: Tarzan: The Epic Adventures star dies aged 58 following plane crash

In a press release issued by Rutherford Country Government, a spokesperson said that those identified on board the jet were William J. Lara, Gwen S. Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters, and Brandon Hannah.

The search and rescue mission has transitioned to a recovery mission, said Incident Commander Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. Joshua Sanders.

During a briefing, he said: “We are no longer in an attempt to looking for live victims at this point so we’re now recovering as much as we can from the crash site.”

Despite this, crews will continue to work throughout the night to recover the seven victims.

