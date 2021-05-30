Kevin De Bruyne in tears after suffering black eye injury during Champions League final

Kevin De Bruyne struggled to hold back the tears after being forced off in the second half of the Champions League final. The Belgian suffered an immediate black eye after being knocked off his feet by Antonio Rudiger in an unfortunate coming together between the two players.

De Bruyne had endured a difficult evening after struggling to find his rhythm against Chelsea’s dogged midfield. And with City pressing hard for an equaliser, you just wondered whether this was going to be their night after De Bruyne hit the deck. As he tried to make a run off the ball, Rudiger stopped him in his tracks. Advertisements In doing so, both players fell to the deck in what looked a nasty collision in real-time. JUST IN: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich spotted celebrating Kai Havertz goal with Andriy Shevchenko

De Bruyne did not appear to react well to treatment and remained on his back as he received attention from City’s medical staff. BT Sport commentator Darren Fletcher feared the playmaker may have suffered a neck injury. But those fears are eventually eased when De Bruyne rose to his feet, albeit gingerly. The damage to De Bruyne’s eye was immediate as the bruising and swelling ballooned.

Gabriel Jesus was then summoned to replace him as he left in tears. De Bruyne was then checked over by UEFA’s medical staff and was clearly devastated that his night ended early. Advertisements Five minutes later, he was spotted seated on the bench applying ice to the injury as he nervously watched on from the sidelines. As Chelsea made a substitute on 80 minutes, De Bruyne was then pictured limping down the tunnel under the assistance of the City medical staff.

It appeared he was off for further medical checks as Belgium fans and Roberto Martinez sweat on the fitness of their star man. The scenes were reminiscent of the 2018 Champions League final, when Mohamed Salah’s night ended in Kiev for Liverpool. Salah fell awkwardly in a tussle with Sergio Ramos before suffering a shoulder injury. He would later be declared fit for the World Cup despite missing the first match for his country in Russia.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed