Microsoft is literally giving you money to use its Edge browser

For almost a decade now Google Chrome has been the world’s most popular browser. Back in May 2012 Chrome overtook Internet Explorer as the number one web browser, and since then has never looked back – going from strength to strength to command a frankly ridiculous lead. According to NetMarketShare stats, last month Chrome had a staggering 69.51 percent chunk of the browser market.

But for the first time since moving into top spot, Chrome may be facing the biggest challenger to its throne in the shape of Microsoft Edge. The Windows 10 makers have been on a huge offensive to make Edge a Chrome contender ever since the launch of the Chromium-powered version last year. Besides dropping support for Legacy Edge, as well as Internet Explorer in the future, Microsoft has regularly been adding to the Edge experience with feature-packed updates often. Advertisements As it stands Edge is the second most popular browser in the world, holding an 11.57 percent slice of the market at last count. This is compared to 7.76 percent a year ago. READ MORE: Windows 10’s first blockbuster update of the year is out now

If you haven’t been tempted to join the growing number of people using Edge for their web surfing needs, then Microsoft’s latest scheme might be enough to make you cross over. The Redmond-based tech giant is literally offering people money to use its Edge browser. This is thanks to cashback rewards that will be offered via Bing Rebates, which is coming to Microsoft Edge. As reported by MSPoweruser, the arrival of Bing Rebates on Edge means people shopping on Bing.com will be able to earn cashback from over 1,200 retailers. Edge users will also be able to shop from over 300 retailers directly earn cashback. To activate the feature, you’ll have to sign in to your Microsoft Rewards account and have Bing Rebates enabled. You will then be able to view available Bing Rebates by clicking on a blue tag that appears in the address bar on Microsoft Edge. Sadly, while the Microsoft Rewards scheme is available in the UK – Bing Rebates is not.

At the moment this feature, which only just launched in October, is solely available in the US. Seeing as the feature is relatively, hopefully Microsoft will rollout the money saving tool to other regions in future. In a blog post describing how Bing Rebates works, Microsoft said: “Bing Rebates, a feature that makes earning cash back easy, is now live in the U.S.! Shoppers on Microsoft Bing can find deals easily from participating merchants right from the search results page. You no longer have to look for cashback offers across multiple websites; now, when you search for products, brands or categories, you’ll see great Bing Rebates offers right in the search results. Advertisements “Getting Bing Rebates on your purchases is easy. All you have to do is sign in to Microsoft Rewards, search for a product like you normally would, and click on a search result with a cashback offer. You’ll see confirmation about the Bing Rebates offer being activated. Once you land on the merchant page and complete your purchase, you will receive a confirmation email within two to three days about the cashback earned. After 90 days, if the merchant confirms your purchase, you can transfer the cashback you earned via PayPal. You need to join Microsoft Rewards in order to cash out your earnings.”

Daily Express

