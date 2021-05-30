Nail salon owner shot in the chest after possible dispute over bill, sources say

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at a retail store located at a retail store on S. Mason Rd near Provincial Blvd. One person shot, unknown condition. The suspect(s) fled the scene. pic.twitter.com/aaeyC99Nww — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 29, 2021 Advertisements

KATY, Texas (KTRK) — The owner of a Katy nail salon was reportedly shot in the chest after a dispute with two women inside his business on Saturday afternoon, according to deputies.

Officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred at a shopping center in the 21900 block of the Katy Freeway on south Mason Road near Provincial.The two women had just received a service and were believed to have been upset about their bill, according to officials at the scene.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” said Jason Spencer with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. “Whoever would do something like this [is] obviously a dangerous person. We need to get them in custody.”

The owner suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was transported to an area hospital before being flown to Memorial Hermann. He is expected to survive.

Deputies said the two women who fled the scene are still on the run.

Shooting on S. Mason Rd: incident occurred at a nail salon. An employee at the salon has been shot. Two female suspects have fled the scene. #hounews https://t.co/4y8LpBvqYo

— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 30, 2021

Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.