NHS buys longer needles to give jabs to the obese

Now the NHS supply chain has put out a tender for a one-year contract starting in August to supply combined safety syringes and needles for “future vaccine candidates that are not yet available but form part of the UK’s overall vaccine programme”.
Around 28 percent of adults in England are classified as obese, and 3.3 percent are classed as morbidly obese, having a BMI of 40 or over.
Standard needles issued as part of the rollout are an inch (25mm) long but Public Health England advises needles of 1.5ins (38mm) are used for morbidly obese individuals to ensure the vaccine is injected into muscle. It said vaccine centres should request the longer needles when ordering the vaccine if required.
