Pension warning: You may need £500,000 for your retirement – act now

However, planning ahead often means looking at calculations, which Britons may favour undertaking themselves or outsourcing.

Regardless of the method, looking at finances ahead of time will be particularly important to ground oneself in the reality of financial responsibilities.

Ms Savova added: “As a rule of thumb, I tend to divide the amount you need by four percent, which is not the easiest mathematical calculation.

“However, it does tell you that roughly you need a pension pot of £500,000 if you’re going for that, and that, in and of itself, is a huge amount to have saved.”

She urged individuals to take action ahead of time, rather than at the moment of retirement to ensure they have enough to see them through their later years.