Prince Charles sparks concern after fans spot worrying hand issue

Gentle exercise, such as walking, will help to improve blood flow – and drinking plenty of water is recommended.

When lying down, it may help to raise the swollen area when you can; for instance, the arm and hands can be supported by pillows.

To help avoid infections, the NHS suggest moisturising the swollen body part.

It’s also useful not to wear tight-fitting clothing, and to keep on moving so that you’re not in the same position for too long.

