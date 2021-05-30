Newslanes Community

State pension: You could be affected by a qualifying rule change in January – check now

Changes taking place from 2022, however, will not affect certain groups, which the Government has clarified.

Individuals who live in the UK, whatever their nationality, will not be impacted.

Similarly, UK nationals, EU or EEA citizens or Swiss nationals who were living in the EU, EEA or Switzerland by December 21, 2021 will not be affected.

As long as a person continues to live in the same country, they will still be able to count time living in Australia (before March 1, 2001), Canada or New Zealand to calculate a UK state pension.

