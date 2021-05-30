Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Statins side effects: Three signs you should not ignore – it could be a 'life-threatening'

1 min

107views
107
16 shares, 107 points
Statins side effects: Three signs you should not ignore – it could be a 'life-threatening'
Atorvastatin – a type of statin – is prescribed to people with high cholesterol. As with all medications, there may be side effects. However, there are three signs that warrant medical attention. According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), atorvastatin can lead to the side effect “interstitial lung disease”. The three signs you shouldn’t ignore when taking atorvastatin are:

  • Dyspnoea
  • Cough
  • Weight loss

When to be cautious of atorvastatin

People who have a high intake of alcohol need to be careful if they’re taking statins.

This is because they increase their chances of developing “muscle toxicity, including myopathy or rhabdomyolysis”.

Advertisements

Myopathy

This is when the tissues within the muscles become damaged; this can feel painful.

Rhabdomyolysis

This is “severe” myopathy, where the muscles become severely damaged, and it can lead to kidney damage.

What is heart disease?

The British Heart Foundation explained that heart disease occurs when the arteries become narrowed by fatty deposits.

Symptoms of heart disease include:

  • Chest pain
  • Shortness of breath
  • Feeling faint
  • Nausea

Certain conditions increase the risk of heart disease such as:

  • High cholesterol
  • High blood pressure
  • Diabetes

Heart disease can lead to heart failure or a heart attack, two possible deadly consequences.

Advertisements

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More

, , , , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in