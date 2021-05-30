Statins side effects: Three signs you should not ignore – it could be a 'life-threatening'

When to be cautious of atorvastatin

People who have a high intake of alcohol need to be careful if they’re taking statins.

This is because they increase their chances of developing “muscle toxicity, including myopathy or rhabdomyolysis”.

Myopathy

This is when the tissues within the muscles become damaged; this can feel painful.

Rhabdomyolysis

This is “severe” myopathy, where the muscles become severely damaged, and it can lead to kidney damage.