Statins side effects: Three signs you should not ignore – it could be a 'life-threatening'

- Dyspnoea
- Cough
- Weight loss
When to be cautious of atorvastatin
People who have a high intake of alcohol need to be careful if they’re taking statins.
This is because they increase their chances of developing “muscle toxicity, including myopathy or rhabdomyolysis”.
Myopathy
This is when the tissues within the muscles become damaged; this can feel painful.
Rhabdomyolysis
This is “severe” myopathy, where the muscles become severely damaged, and it can lead to kidney damage.
What is heart disease?
The British Heart Foundation explained that heart disease occurs when the arteries become narrowed by fatty deposits.
Symptoms of heart disease include:
- Chest pain
- Shortness of breath
- Feeling faint
- Nausea
Certain conditions increase the risk of heart disease such as:
- High cholesterol
- High blood pressure
- Diabetes
Heart disease can lead to heart failure or a heart attack, two possible deadly consequences.
