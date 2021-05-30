The month of May was a soaker for the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The weather in May has not been without impressive rainfall totals as the Houston area has experienced sporadic flooding, swollen streams and lakes and even a few bouts with high winds when storms passed through.Now that May is coming to a close, we look at just how much rain the area has received.

More than 11 inches of rain has fallen in Houston this month. That is more than six inches above average for this time of year.You can see ABC13 Meteorologist Kevin Roth’s detailed almanac in the video player above.

At Houston’s Hobby Airport, 10 inches of rain has fallen in May, that’s five inches more than the average there.

The same goes for Galveston where this month, we’ve picked up over six-and-a-half inches of rain, well above the normal at over two-and-a-half inches this month, but the annual totals are still at a slight deficit.

College Station has received nearly three inches above the May average of 4.33 inches, though the annual totals are just short of the average for this time of year.

May 2021 is a long way from making any records regarding rainfall, at least in Houston. The wettest May on record since 1881 was in 1907 when Houston received 15.87 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. You can see the wettest, driest, warmest and coolest May records here.One record breaker in the region though happens to be in Palacios in Matagorda County.

The National Weather Service projects the “City by the Sea” will end up with the wettest May on record and one of the top six wettest months ever there.

Despite falling short of the year-to-date-average, there are no drought issues anywhere across Southeast Texas.

As May comes to a close, that drought index across our region should remain in good shape for now as more rain is expected next week when June arrives.

