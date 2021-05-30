Newslanes Community

Time spent in airports could reach 8 hours per trip without global vaccine passport

The greatest increases in time have been at check-in desks and passport control where, at the moment, travel health credentials like Covid-19 tests or passenger locator forms are being checked manually as paper documents.

If the system doesn’t change, the time spent at the airport could reach from five hours to eight hours per trip.

IATA director, Willie Walsh, said: “Without an automated solution for Covid-19 checks, we can see the potential for significant airport disruptions on the horizon.

“Already, average passenger processing and waiting times have doubled from what they were pre-crisis during peak time – reaching an unacceptable three hours.

