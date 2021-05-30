UFO hunters division of Ministry of Defence could be revived after Pentagon report

Speaking to the Telegraph about the potential findings of the US report, a defence source said: “I think that if there was enough evidence to suggest that there was something, and that we needed to do it as well as the US, then of course we’d think about it. We’d look at it.

“There’s all sorts of things that we wouldn’t rule out, and this would certainly be one of them.”

Hints of the department’s revival follow a former MoD insider’s belief that the Pentagon report will finally “give us some answers” on the phenomena.

Nick Pope, who investigated sightings for the Government in the 1990s said: “Whatever we are dealing with, there’s a realisation it’s a serious defence and national security issue.”