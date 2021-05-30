UK holidays: 'Pampervan' trend offers 'five-star luxury' take on traditional camping

This stylish van is home to a fully-equipped kitchen, double bed and even underfloor heating.

According to Camplify: “The stunning interior of Comfort in the Wild feels more like a funky, homely log cabin than a campervan.”

Take Comfort in the wild van, located near London.

Camplify has a huge selection of unique camper vans listed, each with its own unique features.

“Our van owners get to set their own reasonable prices, with many great discounts available out of the peak summer holiday season,” she explained.

While there is certainly plenty of “luxury” to go around, according to Ms Carponi, it doesn’t always been sky-high pricing.

And it isn’t just kids who will enjoy a campervan holiday, according to Ms Carponi approximately “two-thirds” of the vans listed are “pet-friendly” too.

This cosy van comes with a “pop-top roof” providing an ideal space for the little ones to sleep.

There are also plenty of family-friendly options too, such as “Walter” in Oakham.

Sleeping four people, Taylor Made has a “well-tooled-up-kitchen”, a side washroom and even two televisions.

According to Camplify, this campervan is often referred to as “a hotel on wheels”.

Or, for those seeking something which offers the hotel experience, there is “Taylor Made” located in Ayr.

“While many vans come with everything included, others may choose to offer extras at an additional price, such as quality bed linen, BBQs, bike rental, surfboards or paddleboards, and even Prosecco and strawberries.”

Of course, one of the biggest perks of these opulent abodes is the fact they can be moved to new locations whenever it takes holidaymakers’ fancy.

“All our campervans and motorhomes are covered by fully comprehensive insurance, so it’s possible for holidaymakers with a valid licence to easily hit the road and get exploring this beautiful country,” said Ms Carponi.

“However, hirers not feeling comfortable or confident enough with driving a van can organise with the owner to get the van dropped off at a campsite location of their choice.

“Owners will go the extra mile to get everything set up and ready to camp.”

Campervan owners are also usually on hand to help holidaymakers get the most out of their trip.

“Our local expert van owners love sharing their knowledge with holidaymakers,” continued Ms Carponi.

“Whether it’s sharing their favourite hidden gem campsites, conducting a full handover to show all the features of the van, or being available to answer any questions the hirer may have in the lead up to their holiday.”

She added: “Before every hire, our local expert van owners take holidaymakers through a full handover of their van and are happy to offer tips and advice about driving the van.”

Camplify has already reported a surge in demand as the summer months approach, so recommend customers “book their home-on-wheels soon”.

According to Ms Carponi, the pampervan experience could change the way you travel for good.

She said: “In fact, we have many people using our platform to ‘try before they buy’, often testing a few models to see if the ‘van life’ is for them.

“We even have people returning to hire their new van with us to earn some money when not using themselves.”